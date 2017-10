The California wildfires that have already killed more than a dozen people continue to burn.

Flames in Napa County spread overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

At least 17 people are dead in the wake of the fast moving fires.

More than 1,500 structures have been destroyed and more than 20,000 people have fled their homes.

In all, more than 115,000 acres have burned since the weekend

Fire crews continue to battle at least 17 large fires.

Authorities are hopeful for cooler weather and lighter winds that may help firefighters.