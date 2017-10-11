Sioux County Sheriff investigates accident near Alton, IA

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an accident that happened on Monday near Alton, Iowa.

The Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Travis Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer carrying a boat southbound on Highway 60 when the trailer detached from the vehicle, causing the trailer to sway and the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The Chevrolet and trailer went into the west ditch, became detached from the vehicle and the Chevrolet rolled onto its top.

Anderson and a passenger, 29-year-old Cara Anderson, of Lincoln, were both transported by the Alton Ambulance to the Orange City Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Chevrolet sustained approximately $15,000 in damage. The trailer and boat were not damaged.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Alton Ambulance and Alton Fire Department.