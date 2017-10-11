Tiny pirate bugs pestering Nebraska

Nebraska entomologists say they're getting more calls, questions and complaints about a little bug that packs a big bite

Jonathan Larson is an entomologist with Nebraska Extension in Omaha. Larson says pirate bugs are less than one-eighth of an inch long but give a surprisingly painful bite. But he says the bugs aren't a health risk to humans or animals because they don't feed on blood or inject venom.

Nebraska Extension in Lincoln entomologist Jody Green says she first saw the bugs take over during the Sept. 30 Market to Market Relay, where swarms of pirate bugs pestered runners in the race.