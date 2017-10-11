Trump administration: Court can't suspend Keystone XL pipeline decision

Trump administration: Court can't suspend Keystone XL pipeline d - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -

The Trump administration says a federal court has no authority to second-guess a presidential permit for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.
Justice Department attorneys are due in U.S. District Court in Montana on Wednesday to argue for the dismissal of two lawsuits that challenged the March permit for the 1,179-mile pipeline.

Conservation groups and Native American organizations contend an environmental review of the project completed three years ago was inadequate. They've asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to revoke its permit. But government attorneys say that the courts can't interfere because Trump has Constitutional authority over matters of foreign affairs and national security.

The line proposed by TransCanada would transport Canadian crude through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska. The Obama administration rejected it, but it was revived under Trump.

