Morning lows fall below freezing in Siouxland

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Another wintry start to our day is on tap across the region with more below average temperatures expected. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect through early today for the crisp air due to many of us falling toward that freezing mark and even below it for some. We do rebound quite nicely today though and we'll see lots of sun making it feel even better. Highs quickly surge back into the lower 60s which will be a little more seasonable for this time of the year. This area of high pressure continues to build into the center of the country giving us southerly flow into the day tomorrow allowing for even more warmth to push in. I'm looking at the return of the 70s with continued sunshine.

Our next system does arrive by Friday though in the form of a cold front, bringing the chance for showers and some cooler conditions as we closeout the workweek. The shower chances become more likely by Saturday as this front stalls across the area giving us a rather cloudy day with some heavy rainfall possible. Some moisture may linger into Sunday but we do look to improve nicely through the day as this system pulls out leaving behind a bit of sunshine before the weekend winds down. High pressure builds right back in with an abundance of sunshine expected as we start next week with temperatures climbing back above average.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

