History comes to life for Siouxland students

Some Siouxland schools had their normal history lessons Wednesday.

But instead of a classroom, their education came in a theatre, and from a former president.

5th and 8th graders from the Sioux City School District, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, South Sioux City and Dakota Valley were invited to the Orpheum Theatre today for a live history lesson..

The students got an inside look at history by having an open conversation with the younger and older version of Thomas Jefferson.

"The students benefit from being able to bring these stories to life and so, when you're talking about a character that has a personality and has a family it's more interesting and more engaging than just dates in a textbook," says Kari Kellen, Sioux City Schools Foundation Executive Director.

Students were able to have fun all while learning.

Something that thrills the teachers is getting to watch their students faces light up while they learn.

"They loved it and he goes 'I wish we could miss school like this everyday' I said 'did you really miss school, or did you learn something?' and then they started to 'oh, yeah.' So, learning doesn't always have to happen in school. That's the one thing that Colonial Williamsburg shows. There's so many different ways to learn in an engaging way." says Shawn Meth, Sioux City Consultant Teacher.

A group of teachers took a trip to Colonial Williamsburg over the Summer to learn ways to bring history to life in the classroom.

Now, that learning experience from Williamsburg has reached all the way to Siouxland.