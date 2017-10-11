Northey comments on Iowa crop progress and condition report

The Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report has been released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Unfortunately, very little harvest progress was made due to the wet weather last week. Just eight percent of corn and 26 percent of beans have been harvested. This puts corn harvest more than two weeks behind the five-year average and soybeans nearly a week behind. Hopefully we can get a run of dry weather that will allow farmers to start getting back in the field,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.govor on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Rain throughout most of the week prevented Iowa farmers from spending much time in their fields during the week ending October 8, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were only 2.6 days suitable for fieldwork, the lowest this season since the last week in May. Activities for the week included harvesting corn for grain and soybeans, hauling and drying grain, seeding cover crops, and applying manure.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 9 percent very short, 16 percent short, 59 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 16 percent very short, 23 percent short, 57 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.

Eighty-seven percent of corn had reached maturity or beyond, one week behind last year and two days behind the 5-year average. Eight percent of the corn crop for grain has been harvested, over two weeks behind average. Moisture content of corn for grain being harvested averaged 22 percent. Corn condition remained at 60 percent good to excellent. Ninety-two percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, one day ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. Twenty-six percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, nearly a week behind average. Percent of soybeans harvested varies widely throughout the state, ranging from 9 percent in south central to 47 percent in east central Iowa. Soybean condition rated 62 percent good to excellent.

Pasture condition improved for the second week in a row to 25 percent good to excellent. Pastures have greened up and ponds are starting to fill. Livestock conditions were reported as good, but feedlots are muddy from the recent rains.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Harry Hillaker, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship

It was a very wet week across most of Iowa excepting small portions of east central and southeast Iowa. A very slow moving cold front was the focus for two extended periods of rainfall. The first episode began in western Iowa on Sunday (1st) afternoon and finally departed southeast Iowa on Wednesday (4th) morning. The second period of rain moved into western Iowa on Thursday (5th) morning and finally exited northeast Iowa on Saturday (7th) afternoon. Both rain periods brought the heavier and more persistent rainfall to western sections of the state. Weekly rain totals varied from 0.32 inches at Bettendorf to 6.94 inches north of New Market in Taylor County. Rain totals of 3 to 5 inches were common over the northwest one-half of Iowa while amounts were mostly under one inch east of a Dubuque/Iowa City/Fairfield line. The statewide average rain amount was 3.05 inches while normal for the week is 0.66 inches. A higher statewide average rain total was last recorded for the week ending July 3, 2014. Meanwhile temperatures were above normal statewide excepting portions of northwest Iowa on Wednesday when Spencer Airport recorded a morning low temperature of 38 degrees. Highest temperatures were recorded across southeastern Iowa on Monday (2nd) with 88 degrees readings at Burlington, Indianola, Iowa City, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. Temperatures for the week as a whole averaged 4 to 6 degrees above normal over the northwest and 8 to 10 degrees above normal over the southeast with a statewide average of 7.9 degrees above normal.