List of activities for Fall Fest 2017

Fall Fest returns October 13-14, 2017.



The City of Sioux City said it's two days of fun designed for residents and visitors to enjoy the fall season, spend time with friends and family, and experience local attractions.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

9:00am-4:00pm; 405 Wesley Pkwy

Come spin the Jelly belly Beanboozled wheel to see if you get a good flavor or a really bad flavor. Mr. Jelly Belly will be there and you can spin to win door prizes. We will also be sampling some Fall foods in our specialty food shop. FREE!

https://palmercandy.com or 258-7790

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

10:00am-4:30pm; 623 Pearl Street

Half price daily admission! $4 per person (regularly $8 per person)

www.launchpadmuseum.com or 712-224-2542

Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation Museum

10:00am – 4:00pm; 2600 Expedition Court

Half Price Admission

www.midamericaairmuseum.org/

Sioux City Public Library

9:00am-5:00pm; Aalfs Downtown Library

10:00am-5:00pm; Morningside Branch Library

10:30am-5:30pm; Perry Creek Branch Library

Journey through our maze of book stacks to find your next great read at the Sioux City Public Library. Visit with staff to get personalized reading recommendations and ask our Library techies questions about using your electronic device. During Fall Fest, adults and kids alike can personalize bookmarks to take home with borrowed books, movies, and music. Learn more at www.siouxcitylibrary.com.

Sioux City Railroad Museum

10:00am-4:00pm, 3400 Sioux River Road

Museum tours and complimentary motorcar train ride with paid admission

Admission fees apply: Adults $10, Kids $8, Groups up to 4 persons: $20

www.SiouxCityRailroadMuseum.org

Food Truck Bonus Event

11:00am-1:30pm; 7th Street between Pearl and Douglas

Several favorite local and regional food trucks from this summer’s Food Truck Fridays return for a special appearance. Quick and quality lunch choices spanning the culinary spectrum.

https://www.facebook.com/Siouxcityfoodtrucks

Scarecrow Farm

1592 Charles Avenue, Lawton, IA (Just 4 miles East of Menards on Hwy 20)

Pumpkin patch, hayrack rides, zip line, spider play zone, mini-train, corn maze, jumping pillow, farm animals and many more activities.

Weekdays 12:00pm-7:00pm

Weekends 10:00am-7:00 pm

www.scarecrowfarm.com

Long Lines Family Rec Center Climbing Wall

4pm-6pm or 6pm-8pm; 401 Gordon Drive

$7.00 per person – 2 hour session

Friday is Hero’s Night – $4 to climb from 4pm-6pm or 6pm-8pm for current and previous military, law enforcement, fire/rescue personnel, paramedics, EMTs and immediate families.

https://www.sioux-city.org/government/departments-g-p/parks-recreation-department/long-lines-family-rec-center/climbing-wall-info

Must be at least 5 years old to climb.

Waivers must be signed for all climbers (must be signed by Parent or LEGAL guardian if climber is under 18 years of age).

Must wear closed toed shoes or rent a pair of climbing shoes ($3 per pair) upon arrival.

Adult (18 years or older) must be present if climber is under 14 years of age.

Public Ice Skating

7:00-9:00pm; IBP Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive

Admission: 19 and older $6, Ages 6-18 $5, Child 5 and under $2, skate rentals $3.

https://www.sioux-city.org/ibp-ice-center or 279-4880

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Fall Fest at the Market – Free Family Event

8:00am-1:00pm; Sioux City Farmers Market at corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl Street

Children’s (12 and Under) Costume Contest: Judging at 10:00am – $25 1st Prize, $15 2nd Prize, $10 3rd Prize

Pet Costume Contest: Judging at 10:30am – Winner to receive a tasty bag of dog treats from Smoken’ Joes

Pumpkin Painting Booth: Buy a pumpkin at the market and paint it for free in the kid’s activities area

Live Pumpkin Sculpting by the one and only Luke Schroder of Sioux City – the completed works will be auctioned off by the end of the show and all proceeds will go to the Sioux City Farmer’s Market.

Free Pony Rides

Kids Trick-or-Treating

Vendor Specials throughout the Market

Live Music by Byron Kuehl & Ultra Violet Fever

Follow The Sioux City Farmers Market on Instagram & Facebook @SiouxCityFarmersMarket

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sioux-City-Farmers-Market/135807613107374

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

9:00am-4:30pm; 4500 Sioux River Road (3 miles north of Stone State Park on Hwy 12)

Hike the trails, view the exhibits, play at the Nature Playscape and make a craft. FREE!

https://www.facebook.com/DorothyPecautNatureCenter

Art Deco to Sullivanesque Downtown Walking Tour

10:00-11:15am – meet at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street

Starting from the Museum entrance, Matt Anderson, Curator of History, will highlight the carious architectural styles of cultural, commercial and governmental buildings. The 75-minute tour will cover the area from 4th & Jackson to 7th and Douglas Streets featuring the Warrior Hotel, Woodbury County Courthouse, Badgerow Building and much more. Free!

www.siouxcitymuseum.org or 712-279-6174

The Art of Mask Making

10:30am-12:00pm; Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska Street

Children are welcome to attend this FREE workshop and choose from superhero, princess, animal, magic scratch art and monster masks.

www.siouxcityartcenter.org or call 279-6272 ext 201

Harvest Festival

11:00am-2:00pm; Lakeport Commons, 5101 Sergeant Road

A free, fun and festive event for the entire family!

– Bounce house

– Face painting and games

– Harvest games with prizes

– Free pumpkins for the kids (while supplies last)

– Crafts

– Refreshments

– Trunk-or-Treat with Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police Department and Public Works vehicles on site with candy for those in costume.

Website: http://www.shoplakeportcommons.com

Baconfest

11:00am – 3:00pm, Battery Park, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 3rd Street

An outdoor festival about BACON – bacon recipes and drinks, bacon eating contest, live bands, “curly tail-gating” games, a couple local favorite college pig-skin games on TV and an appreciation for all things associated with this most favorite of porcine products. Annual benefit for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

Entrance tickets $5 (Kids 5 and under free). Additional food and drinks can be purchased with “Bacon Bucks.”

www.siouxlandhabitat.org

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center/Betty Strong Encounter Center

1:00 and 2:00pm – “Tales from Beyond the Trail”

Kids are invited to two, FREE “campfire” storytelling sessions inspired by 19th century Halloween stories. Each story will be followed by a “Monster Mystery Box” game and treats. Appropriate for kids of all ages.

-“Sleepy Hollow,” 1 p.m.: an adaptation of the classic tale about the Headless Horseman.

-“Frankenstein,” 2 p.m.: a fun twist on the original story of Frankenstein’s monster.

Located along Sioux City’s riverfront at 900 Larsen Park Rd.

For more information visit www.siouxcitylcic.com or call 712-224-5242.

Trunk-or-Treat Event

1:00-2:00pm, Telco Triad Community Credit Union, 1420 Tri View Avenue

Plenty of candy and a costume contest for children who dress up!

Morningside vs. Briar Cliff Football Game

1:00pm; Memorial Field, 100 West 17th Street

Catch a great football game as cross town rivals Morningside and Briar Cliff compete!

Briar Cliff University Athletics

3303 Rebecca Street

1:00pm; Women’s Soccer vs. Dakota Wesleyan

3:15pm; Men’s Soccer vs. Dakota Wesleyan

5:00pm; Volleyball vs. Saint Mary

Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory

6:30 pm – Midnight; Floyd Boulevard and Historic 4th Street

Two haunted houses in one location. A walk-thru attraction with animatronics and live actors lurking around.

www.scarecentral.com

Sioux City Musketeers Hockey

7:05pm; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Sioux Falls Stampede in exciting hockey action!

Website: http://www.musketeershockey.com