Cyclones commend Kempt for calmness

Before last week, most Cyclone fans would have had a hard time picked Kyle Kempt out of a lineup. Now, he'll always be remembered as the quarterback who beat Oklahoma. He'll get his second start Saturday against Kansas.

Kempt got to play because starter Jacob Park left the team for personal health reasons. Kempt responded by completing 18 of 24 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

The redshirt senior, who started his career at Oregon State, is as quiet as Park is brash. But that calmness seemed to have a positive effect on his teammates.

"He might be the calmest person I've ever met in my life," said running back David Montgomery. "When things go tough, he's calm. When I'm wild, he's calm. When I'm calm, he's calm. Sometimes I don't know how to handle him. Sometimes I think he's not there."

"Kyle's a guy that's all about the details. He doesn't get picked up in the hype or anything," said tackle Jake Campos. "Just the poise he shows really gives you confidence and shows that you're going to be in the game no matter what's going on."

Iowa State is favored by 21 points over the Jayhawks. Game time is 11:00 am Saturday in Ames.