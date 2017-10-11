SBL's Wright named SportsFource Champion

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's offense is averaging 36.5 points per game. That's impressive, when you consider that the Warriors' quarterback went from the sideline to under center with very little warning.

Stepping in on short notice is never easy. But five weeks ago that was the reality for Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Daniel Wright.

"In the second game, our starter, Dylan Laughlin, broke his finger," said Wright.

"At first, I was a little concerned because Dylan had a great first game and he was playing well in the first quarter," said SB-L head coach Justin Smith. "But with Daniel, I'd seen enough to know that he could run the offense."

From his first snap, Wright proved to be ahead of the curve.

"His mental part of the game is ahead of where most sophomores are at at this time," said Smith. "Very bright young man. And being 6'6" and being able to see over the top of things sure does help a lot too, and he's got good arm talent."

Wright has put it all together and the result has been a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 13-to-1. Wright's efficiency has helped morph the look of the Warrior offense.

"We're pretty much about 50-50, run-pass," said Smith. "And in the past, we've been about 70-30, or 80-20. So, having his ability to throw, offensive line's protecting well, and obviously, some really good talent that he's throwing to out on the edges as well."

"You've got seniors and juniors who have experience at the varsity level and they know what to do," said Wright. "Coaches have my back and the players have my back. They all believed in me and that really helped."

With just two games left, Wright has SB-L on the doorstep of a fourth straight playoff berth. Not bad for a guy who didn't expect to see many snaps under center this season.

"I've been working on trying to be more vocal and being a better teammate and this whole experience has really helped," said Wright. "We're getting to that point in the season now, where if we just execute, everything will fall into place."

Fifth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton goes to Spirit Lake this Friday, before finishing the season at home against Storm Lake.