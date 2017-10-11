Iowa State Patrol officers to crack down on drivers in Plymouth - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State Patrol officers to crack down on drivers in Plymouth County

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

As the number of accidents on rural roads increase, so do the number of serious injuries and deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and the Iowa State Patrol are implementing the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project". Plymouth County has been identified as one of the top 5 counties in Iowa with an increase in impaired driving accidents.

For the next year they will crack down on impaired drivers in Plymouth County.

The "High Five Safety Project" will involve enforcement, engineering and education to build a safer community on rural roads.

"We want to make sure that people realize that impairments are equal, it does not matter what the substance is, whether it is alcohol, or prescription drugs, they will be addressed and we want to make sure that these numbers are lowered or eliminated in Iowa," said Trooper John Farley, Public Resource Officer, Iowa State Patrol.

In 2015, 72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary, rural roads. Rural roads make up about 90,000 miles or 79% of all roadways in Iowa. 

In 2016, there were 404 traffic deaths in Iowa. Most impaired driving accidents happened on the weekend after 10:00 p.m.

