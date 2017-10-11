Pink Ribbon Golf Classic raises $25k for June E. Nylen Cancer Ce - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pink Ribbon Golf Classic raises $25k for June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Organizers of last month's Pink Ribbon Golf Classic handed over the proceeds from the event. 

There were 25,000 reasons celebrate another successful event as 36 teams drove, chipped and putted their way to help those dealing with breast cancer.

This years event was themed, "Give Cancer the Boot" and with raffles, auctions and other surprises, they worked to do just that. The money will be used to give the Center a new Linear Accelerator for the latest in radiation therapy.

"It's awesome, they saw the machine, they saw the need and they stepped up to the plate with over $25,000, so just an amazing job," said Karen Van De Steeg, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Executive Director. 

"We know that the money is staying here in our community helping those that need it desperately. Women need mammograms, they need support while they are going through chemotherapy, radiation, they may need babysitting and even transportation here," said Cindy Fleckenstein, Co-Chair, Pink Ribbon Golf Classic. 

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center also serves men. The Pink Ribbon Golf Classic will celebrate 20 years next year. 

