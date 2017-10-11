Warmer weather keeps moving in through Thursday

It was a widespread frost and freeze across central Siouxland as Sioux City saw a low of 28 degrees with some mid 20s showing up in parts of northeast Nebraska.

The sunshine did help us warm up better than yesterday with a lot of our highs getting into the low 60s.

And this warming is going to continue as tonight is not going to be nearly as cold with lows in the low 40s and highs on Thursday making it into the upper 60s to near 70.

It does look like we'll take a step back with our highs on Friday as some clouds move in with a slight chance of showers keeping us in the low 60s.

More showers will be possible on Saturday and eastern Siouxland could get in on some thunderstorms with highs near 60s.

Sunday is looking dry but cool with highs in the upper 50s.

At this point, next week is looking pretty nice with a lot of sunshine from Monday through Wednesday and highs getting into the upper 60s.