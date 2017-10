Most of central Siouxland saw our first frost or freeze of the season Wednesday morning.

Sioux City's low made it down to 28 degrees.

Not to be outdone, several locations went into the mid 20s including Creighton, Norfolk, Wayne, Yankton, and even up to Sheldon.

The lowest temp was recorded in Wakefield with 22 degrees.

No more frost is in our forecast over the next 7 days.