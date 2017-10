The former city clerk of Westfield, Iowa who is at the center of an investigation into an alleged of theft from the City, has been arrested.

Angela Sorensen was arrested Wednesday in Le Mars, Iowa, on second degree theft. After appearing before a Plymouth County Judge, she was released on her own signature.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 30.

Plymouth County Sheriff's Department say they were told by the mayor a fundraising account for the Public Park and T-Ball complex was missing funds. Following an investigation by the sheriff's office a arrest warrant for Sorensen was issued.