Lease ends forcing Sioux City's Four Directions Community Center to close facility

Sioux City's Four Directions Community Center provides services for more than 1,000 people every year.

Wednesday afternoon, the center closed for good after its lease ended. "We run a parenting program under support of the Iowa Department of Human Services," said LaMere. "And, we do outreach. We do referral and we do advocacy for native children and families.

Four Directions is underwritten by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Health Department. They run a shuttle program to, and from, the Winnebago Hospital that serves hundreds of people a week.

Frank LaMere, a facilitator at Four Directions, told community members that they are now looking to the future. "I would like to see a collaboration of city fathers and a number of interest groups come together," LaMere said. "And, give the native community a permanent place that they can conduct business and work to make the community well."

LaMere says they're open to several options at this time. He says he has had some talks in the last several weeks about establishing a place where they can possibly build a new facility. "We've had good discussions in our community with Jackson Recovery and I'm very pleased how they have stepped up," said LaMere. "And, we are even proposing and looking at some facility that maybe we can build around their Jackson Recovery campus up near War Eagle." Jackson Recovery officials there say they have had discussions with LaMere about potential projects on Jackson's property. But, they couldn't get into any details because it's so early in the discussions.

Right now, LaMere says they want to see what they can get done with the support of the state of Iowa and the Winnebago Tribe.

He says they may ask somebody in the community to step up and build the facility for them and rent it back to Four Directions. "Four Directions represents stability with the native community," said LaMere. "The native community has to have a place to go. And Four Directions has been that place for the last ten years."

Right now, Four Directions will provide as many services as they can through temporary locations.