Wildfires continue to rage out of control in California

California is still on fire as nearly two dozen wildfires continue to rage out of control.

Flames continue to spread in Geyserville in Sonoma County.

Officials say at least 23 people have died and 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed across the state with most being in wine country.

Officials are also dealing with hundreds of missing persons reports complicated by destroyed cell towers.

Fires have scorched in excess of 170,000 acres or roughly 265 square miles and forced at least 20,000 people to evacuate since Sunday.



