Minnesota dad surprises son after being deployed for 8 months - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Posted:
ROCHESTER, MN (KTTC) -

Air Force Staff Sergeant Gabe Kohn returned home Tuesday after eight months deployed in South Korea. 

He surprised his wife first, then headed over to Kingsland Elementary School Wednesday morning to surprise his three-year-old son, Michael. 

Gabe has to return to South Korea in early November.

But he expects to come home again either late February or early March of next year.

