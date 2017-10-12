Minnesota dad surprises son after being deployed for 8 months

A dad from Minnesota surprises his three-year-old son after being deployed with the Air Force in South Korea for more than eight months.

Air Force Staff Sergeant Gabe Kohn returned home Tuesday after eight months deployed in South Korea.

He surprised his wife first, then headed over to Kingsland Elementary School Wednesday morning to surprise his three-year-old son, Michael.

Gabe has to return to South Korea in early November.

But he expects to come home again either late February or early March of next year.



