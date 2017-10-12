Authorities respond to standoff near Hoskins, NE Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities respond to standoff near Hoskins, NE Wednesday

Posted:
HOSKINS, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

KTIV's news partner, News Channel Nebraska reports authorities, led by the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a standoff situation near Hoskins, Nebraska Wednesday night.

The State Patrol had established a large perimeter of 853rd Road near the scene. Law enforcement were located at 853rd and 558th Avenue, about 8.5 miles northwest of Hoskins.

The State Patrol deployed a helicopter to assist at the scene. Authorities began responding to the situation around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said standoff is over and they'll release more information on Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.