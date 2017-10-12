Authorities respond to standoff near Hoskins, NE Wednesday

KTIV's news partner, News Channel Nebraska reports authorities, led by the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a standoff situation near Hoskins, Nebraska Wednesday night.

The State Patrol had established a large perimeter of 853rd Road near the scene. Law enforcement were located at 853rd and 558th Avenue, about 8.5 miles northwest of Hoskins.

The State Patrol deployed a helicopter to assist at the scene. Authorities began responding to the situation around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.



The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said standoff is over and they'll release more information on Thursday.