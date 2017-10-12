South Sioux City police search for a suspect after an 18-year-ol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City police search for a suspect after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg late Wednesday night

Police are looking for the person who shot an 18-year-old man in the leg Wednesday night in South Sioux, Nebraska Police are looking for the person who shot an 18-year-old man in the leg Wednesday night in South Sioux, Nebraska
Police are looking for the person who shot an 18-year-old man in the leg Wednesday night in South Sioux, Nebraska. Police say the victim, Yisak Ketma, was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a small caliber gunshot wound described as non life-threatening.

The shooting was reported at 10:37 p.m. in the 300 block of East 16th Street.  A witness initially thought the victim had been shot with a BB gun. Police say it may have been a robbery attempt. The shooter ran from the scene. The only description of the suspect is that he is a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Investigative Unit of the South Sioux City Police Department at (402) 393-7555. 

