Warmer conditions move back in

Our warming trend will continue as we step into the latter half of our workweek after a nice rebound in temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Highs look to climb back above average as we'll have the influence of breezy southerly winds. This will help us surge above the 70° throughout much of the viewing area. High pressure will also give us an abundance of sunshine but this looks to move east as our next cold front starts to move in. Out ahead of it, mild conditions will be felt tonight, with lows falling into the mid and upper 40s. This boundary looks to bring us a few isolated showers tomorrow but also much cooler temps with lower 60s expected. A better chance of showers and even cooler temps arrive just in time for the weekend as another cold front is following right on its heals. Moisture looks to exit quickly though with mostly sunny skies moving back into the picture for Sunday. A dominating ridge of high pressure then moves in to kick-start next week. This pattern looks to prevail through much of next week with dry and mainly sunny conditions expected through the day on Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer