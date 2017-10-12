Authorities identify suspect arrested in fentanyl bust - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities identify suspect arrested in fentanyl bust

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol Photo Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday in a major fentanyl drug bust as Edgar Navarro-Aguirre. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old California man was arrested in an interdiction operation.

Investigators say they seized more than 15 kilos of fentanyl - the largest such seizure ever in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.

Fentanyl is an opioid drug vastly more potent than heroin. 

Authorities say the drugs seized Wednesday were being hauled from California to New York and New Jersey.

The case is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

Read more here: http://www.wowt.com/content/news/Omaha-arrest-derails-major-cross-country-drug-shipment-450625763.html

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.