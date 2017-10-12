Authorities identify suspect arrested in fentanyl bust

Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday in a major fentanyl drug bust as Edgar Navarro-Aguirre. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old California man was arrested in an interdiction operation.

Investigators say they seized more than 15 kilos of fentanyl - the largest such seizure ever in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.

Fentanyl is an opioid drug vastly more potent than heroin.

NSP fentanyl bust by the #s:



1 bag

15 kgs

Street value $15M

Potentially millions of doses off the street.



Incredible work @NSP_TroopA! pic.twitter.com/QnLQ382nw9 — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) October 12, 2017

Authorities say the drugs seized Wednesday were being hauled from California to New York and New Jersey.

The case is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration.



