A little cooler weather about to move back in

Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Temperatures warmed a little better today with most of us topping out in the 60s with a stronger south wind.
That wind is going to be switching directions tonight as a cold front moves in.
That means tomorrow isn't going to be quite as warm as what we saw today as highs on Friday will be in the low 60s with a chance of a few sprinkles in the area.
Saturday will give us a better chance of seeing some rain showers with eastern Siouxland possibly getting in on a few thunderstorms.
Highs will stay below average over the weekend only hitting the upper 50s to near 60.
Next week is looking to give us a nice streak of weather with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 from Monday through Thursday.