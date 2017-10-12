A little cooler weather about to move back in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A little cooler weather about to move back in

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Temperatures warmed a little better today with most of us topping out in the 60s with a stronger south wind.  

That wind is going to be switching directions tonight as a cold front moves in.  

That means tomorrow isn't going to be quite as warm as what we saw today as highs on Friday will be in the low 60s with a chance of a few sprinkles in the area.  

Saturday will give us a better chance of seeing some rain showers with eastern Siouxland possibly getting in on a few thunderstorms.  

Highs will stay below average over the weekend only hitting the upper 50s to near 60.  

Next week is looking to give us a nice streak of weather with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 from Monday through Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.