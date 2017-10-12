Tyson Foods builds partnership for student internships

Tyson Foods is teaming with a national organization to help Siouxland students.

The industry giant is investing $200,000 in Campus Compact to create internship opportunities for college students.

The partnership gives students and non-profit organizations in Chicago, Ill and Sioux City, Storm Lake, and Council Bluffs, IA the chance to work together next summer.

The eight-week internship is for full-time college students... and it's paid.

That will help students that can't afford non-paid experience outside the classroom.

"Many can't afford to work for free, so any time we can find internships where they can get paid, that's a benefit, because they get that community experience and that real world experience that they need for careers and they also have the ability to feed themselves and pay for their education," said Iowa Campus Compact Executive Director Emily Shields.

Campus Compact supervisors say the program isn't a continuous string of coffee runs.

The interns will have hands-on, tangible work, and learn real-life values to further their careers after college.

"The opportunities are supposed to be project-based, so we really see this as an opportunity for our students to go into an organization and make a really strong positive, direct impact on their community," said Stacie Hays, the director of career services at Morningside College.

Students and organizations can apply for the program on Campus Compact's website.

They'll accept around 20 organizations from Iowa.