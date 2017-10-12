Orange City holds Friday open house for new fire station

Since 1973, Orange City, Iowa has called the same fire station home.

Today's demands for service, with calls to the station which have doubled in the past 5 years, have demanded a bigger space.

A new fire station has been in the works for the past three years and city officials are ready to unveil it to the public. The new station will be about four-times larger with state of the art equipment. The price tag was $3-point-3 million, but the new station meets all national health and safety codes.

"Just being able to function like we need to function, our community is growing and the needs of the department have grown, and we want to be able to plan for the future is what we tried to do. Safety goals were the priority we were trying to meet and I think we did a real good job of meeting those," said Fire Chief, Dennis Vander Wel. Orange City, Iowa.

In the past, the 33 volunteer firefighters had to get dressed next to their trucks.Now, they'll have separate gear room.

Firefighters are three times more likely to get lung cancer, so along with washing their uniforms, they need to properly removing smoke and soot, which they will be able to do with their new air compressor machine.

"Nowadays the firefighters are getting into a lot of contaminants and we need to launder their equipment properly, we have shower equipment so they can shower before they go back to work or go home, leave the junk they get into, leave it here," continued Vander Wel.

The department will also have a full functioning indoor training facility that will allow firefighters to train all year round, as well as, digital check-ins and updates.

There will be an open house Friday, October, 13 where people can tour the fire station starting at 2:00pm. At 5:00pm there will be a community meal, and at 7:00pm, there will be an official "Unraveling Of The Hose" ceremony.