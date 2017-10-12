Orange City library construction underway - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Orange City library construction underway

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

On Wednesday, the Orange City Public Library began the second phase of its 2015 through 2017 strategic plan. The library is expanding the usable space in the children's area by removing the dividing wall, allowing the entire children's department to feel more open and welcoming.

They feel the remodel will allow for more versatile program options. The open configuration of the children's space will also allow for additional seating. There's also hopes it will allow for more parent involvement.

"We are hoping that it is a little bit more comfortable for parents to come in and hang out with their children while they are here, we are going to have some new love seats and chairs which will be great for sitting and reading with kids." said Amanda Vazquez, Library Director.

The teen area has already been updated.The entire library will be closed for an entire week-- from October 22nd through the 29th so new carpeting can be installed

