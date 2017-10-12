KTIV's Mark Freund previews Wayne State game with LIVE interview of coach Dan McLaughlin

There's a three-way tie for first place in the South Division of the Northern Sun Conference and that includes Wayne State. The Wildcats are 2-0 in league play but have a tough home test Thursday against 18th-ranked Sioux Falls.

Wayne State has started this season 4-2 and already has more wins than all of last season. The Wildcats will look to do something they've never done, beat Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls joined the Northern Sun Conference for the 2012-13 season and has won all five matchups with Wayne State in that time.

This season the Wildcats are averaging better than 387 yards of offense, 245 of those yards per game through the air. We'll find out just how good Wayne State is over the next month. The Wildcats face three ranked teams over that stretch. Sioux Falls is ranked 18th.