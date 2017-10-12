FALL FOLIAGE: Why do leaves turn colors in the fall?

Take a short drive anywhere and you can already see, fall has a firm grasp on Siouxland.

The leaves are changing colors across the area.

So why do leaves change color in the first place? The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls tweeted out some interesting trivia on the subject. Believe it or not, the vibrant colors have been in the leaves all summer. The green of the Chlorophyll just overpowers the colors we see in the fall. The beautiful colors start to show because the temperatures cool and the chlorophyll in the leaves breaks down leaving the great yellow to orange colors.

So what makes the best weather for great fall foliage? A growing season with ample moisture followed by a dry, cool and sunny autumn with warm days and cool but frostless nights.