Sioux Falls hands Wayne State first conference loss

#18 Sioux Falls overcame an early deficit by holding Wayne State to just 116 yards of total offense in the final three quarters as the Cougars posted a 31-7 Northern Sun Conference football victory over Wayne State Thursday evening at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. USF is now 6-1 and 2-1 in the NSIC South Division while the Wildcats drop to 4-3 and 2-1 in divisional play.



Both teams punted on their first two possessions before the Wildcats broke into the scoring column on their third series of the game. Senior quarterback Zach Osborn found Sam Wegner on a 49-yard pass play, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter.

Sioux Falls scored 17 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good as the Cougars built a 17-7 lead at halftime. Senior running back Jason Towns raced 40 yards for the first Cougar score to even the contest at 7-7 with 13:44 to go in the second quarter.



The Sioux Falls defense shut down the Wildcat offense in the second half, limiting WSC to just 88 yards of offense, as the Cougars scored two more touchdowns for a 31-7 win.

Sioux Falls finished the game with 376 yards of total offense while holding WSC to 198. The Cougars had 167 yards rushing and 209 passing while the Wildcats were held to just 28 yards on the ground and 170 through the air.

Zach Osborn completed 8 of 28 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Sam Wegner had two catches for 89 yards and one score while senior Nate Rogers had four receptions for 52 yards.

Wayne State’s next game is Saturday, October 21 at #13 Winona State for an NSIC South Division contest at 2 p.m. in Winona, Minnesota.