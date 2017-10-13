16 arrested in Monona County, IA drug bust; more arrest to come

The Monona County Sheriff's Office arrested 16 people this week on a slew charges including the distribution and possession of illegal drugs.

The sheriff's office announced Thursday that on Wednesday multiple agencies served eight search warrants on residences in Onawa and Whiting.

There they found methamphetamines, marijuana, guns and drug paraphernalia.

Along with the search warrant, there were nine arrests warrants issued in connection with the investigation.

Currently the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for others named in those arrest warrants.

The sheriff added that more arrests are expected at the investigation continues.

Mark Morgan Sr. age 55 of Onawa- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled substance near a school, Possession of Controlled substance (meth), Failure to affix a drug tax stamp, Possession of Firearms by a felon Bond $30,000

Mark Morgan Jr. age 27 of Onawa- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Gathering where illegal drugs are consumed Bond $5,000.00

Lindsey Hedberg age 32 of Blencoe IA- Possession of Controlled substance (Meth), Possession with the intent to deliver (meth), Possession with in certain real property(city park), Possession of drug Paraphernalia Bond $11,000.00

Lucas Mathes age 32 of Onawa IA- Possession of Controlled substance (marijuana), Possession of drug Paraphernalia Bond $1,000.00

Felisha Usher age 25 of Onawa IA- Possession of Controlled substance (marijuana), Possession of drug Paraphernalia Bond $ 2,000.00

Jason Yanak age 35 of Onawa IA- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond $300.00

Monte Bromander age 56 of Whiting IA- Possession of controlled substance( Meth) Bond $ 10,000.00

Jeffrey Simpson age 34 of Whiting IA- Possession with the intent to deliver a Controlled Substance (marijuana) Bond $ 5,000.00

Tyler Francis age 19 of Whiting IA- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Gathering where illegal drugs are consumed Bond $3.000.00

Tyler Slemp age 18 of Hornick IA- Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana), Possession of drug Paraphernalia, Gathering where illegal drugs are consumed Bond $3,000.00

Zachary Koster age 21 of Whiting IA- Possession of drug Paraphernalia, Gathering where illegal drugs are consumed Bond $1,000.00

Bo Wood age 21 of Whiting IA- Possession with intent to Deliver (marijuana), Possession of drug paraphernalia Bond $5,000.00

Amelia Richardson age 32 of Onawa IA- Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver (meth) Bond $5,000.00

Austin Struble age 20 of Onawa IA- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver (marijuana), Failure to affix a Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond $10,000.00

Ashtyn Dicks age 26 of Whiting- Possession of Controlled Substance with the intent to deliver (marijuana) Bond $5000.00

Jed Carpenter age 23 of Onawa- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Bond $10,000.00

The above subjects all have been taken into custody and/or have seen a Magistrate and may have been released on conditions set by the court. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.