Driver tells Iowa troopers car chase was on his bucket list

Police in Iowa are shocked by the excuse a man gave them after leading them on a short car chase.

It started Thursday morning when an officer tried to pull a 46-year-old driver over for a simple traffic violation.

He refused to stop and more officers joined the chase.

They used a pit maneuver to stop him near an elementary school in Des Moines.

When troopers asked the driver why he didn't stop, he said leading police on a chase was on his "bucket list."

State police say that's the first time they have heard that excuse.

The suspect was driving a car that was not his and using someone else's drivers license.

He faces multiple charges including a parole violation.