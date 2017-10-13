Driver tells Iowa troopers car chase was on his bucket list - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Driver tells Iowa troopers car chase was on his bucket list

Posted:
(CNN) -

Police in Iowa are shocked by the excuse a man gave them after leading them on a short car chase. 

It started Thursday morning when an officer tried to pull a 46-year-old driver over for a simple traffic violation. 

He refused to stop and more officers joined the chase. 

They used a pit maneuver to stop him near an elementary school in Des Moines. 

When troopers asked the driver why he didn't stop, he said leading police on a chase was on his "bucket list." 

State police say that's the first time they have heard that excuse. 

The suspect was driving a car that was not his and using someone else's drivers license. 

He faces multiple charges including a parole violation.

