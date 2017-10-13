Oskaloosa business greeted by wild bobcat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

OSKALOOSA, IOWA (KWWL) -

The early bird gets the worm, but if you get to work too early, you might find a much bigger surprise waiting for you.

An Iowa man found a bobcat under his desk.

Jim Harvey has worked at Mauer Supply in Oskaloosa for 30 years, and he likes to start his day with a cup of coffee.

He nearly spilled the coffee when he saw a bobcat this week. 

"To my blind side, I saw a dog walk in,  which wasn't a dog, and I saw him run into the shop. I thought well I'll go say hi to him." Harvey said. 

The business ended up calling police to get rid of it.

The bobcat eventually was encouraged to leave by the officers, but it took two hours to get the job done.

