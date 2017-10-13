Spirit Lake High School "The Force" marching band earns Division - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spirit Lake High School "The Force" marching band earns Division 1 rating at state marching band contest

Posted:
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) -

"The Force" marching band from the Spirit Lake High School earned a Division I rating at the IHSMA State Marching Band contest in Sheldon, Iowa on Wednesday.

This is the band's third consecutive Division I rating in marching band.

The public is invited to join "The Force" on October 24 for their annual indoor marching concert which will feature music of the rock and roll band Journey.

The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the SAMI Center.

See all of the IHSMA Marching Band Festival ratings here: http://ihsma2.org/Phase3/mb_site_ratings_publicreport.asp?SiteID=All

