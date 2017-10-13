Flames in the Northern California have scorched vegetation, ripped through buildings and even hollowed out a tree

At least 31 people are dead as wildfires continue to burn across northern California

Fire officials say there's no end in sight in the battle against a string of deadly wildfires burning across northern California.

At least 31 people have been killed by the fires since Monday. Hundreds more are still unaccounted for. More than 4,000 buildings have burned, leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Sonoma County deputies are working to recover bodies from incinerated homes, a grim and difficult task made even harder by the intensity of the fires.

Sheriff Rob Giordano said Thursday that in many cases they're only finding ash and bone.

Harsh weather conditions are only making the fight against the fires more difficult. Overnight temperatures have remained high, while the humidity has remained low, and high winds are expected throughout the weekend.

