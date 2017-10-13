Crash in Yankton area injures 1 person, kills 6 cows - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crash in Yankton area injures 1 person, kills 6 cows

YANKTON, SD (AP) -

A crash in the Yankton area involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck towing a cattle trailer injured one person and killed six cows.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports the crash happened at a state Highway 46 intersection about midday Thursday. The pickup driver was taken to a Yankton hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway traffic was disrupted for about three hours.

