Crash in Yankton area injures 1 person, kills 6 cows

A crash in the Yankton area involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck towing a cattle trailer injured one person and killed six cows.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports the crash happened at a state Highway 46 intersection about midday Thursday. The pickup driver was taken to a Yankton hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway traffic was disrupted for about three hours.