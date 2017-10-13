Avera Health gives $1M to Mount Marty College for upgrades - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Avera Health gives $1M to Mount Marty College for upgrades

Posted:
YANKTON, SD (AP) -

Avera Health says it is donating $1 million to Mount Marty College to support upgrades to the Avera Science and Nursing Center at the Yankton campus. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the gift will help finance renovations to the center's 9,600-square-foot second floor to add a high-fidelity nursing simulation lab.

It's set to be completed by fall 2018.

Doug Ekeren is regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Ekeren says the organization is proud to partner with the college to train future health care professionals. The renovations will also include display cases to show the history of the college's nursing program.

