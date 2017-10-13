Trump lays out Iran strategy

President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iranian behavior on Friday in a speech declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests.

Trump: Iran violating nuke deal but he won't pull out now

President Trump has announced a much more confrontational approach to dealing with Iran's growing nuclear program.

Trump tasks Congress with deciding on whether the U.S. should remain in the treaty

President Donald Trump says he will not re-certify the Iran nuclear deal because the country is not living up to the spirit of the deal and has committed "multiple violations."

Trump says during a White House speech Friday that he "cannot and will not make this certification."

Trump says he is directing his administration to work closely with Congress to address the deal's "many flaws" and to make sure the country can never threaten the U.S. with nuclear weapons.

He says that if Congress can't come up with new legislation, he will terminate the Obama-era pact.

Any decision to re-impose nuclear-related sanctions would automatically kill America's participation in the deal.

Trump's move is essentially a compromise that allows him to condemn the accord but stop short of torpedoing it.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Iran nuclear deal forged during the Obama administration is "fatally flawed" and he backs President Donald Trump's decision to re-examine the seven-nation accord.

The Wisconsin Republican says weaknesses in the nuclear agreement will allow Iran "to pursue nuclear weapons under the guise of international legitimacy" once specific restrictions on Iran's nuclear program expire after predetermined periods of time.

Ryan says simply enforcing a bad agreement is not sufficient.

Ryan says the GOP-led House will work with the Trump administration "to counter Iran's range of destabilizing activities."