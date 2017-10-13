Sunshine returns for part of Friday

The sunshine finally broke from behind the clouds yesterday leaving us with a pleasant afternoon but more clouds will be moving in today as a cold front pushes through the region. This will also bring with it a chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles but precipitation should be fairly light. A stronger area of low pressure then starts to ride up along this boundary as it stalls to our east and that will give us more clouds tonight and slight chance at a couple of showers, mainly late. Showers become likely Saturday as this disturbance moves into Siouxland along with overcast conditions. Moisture starts to exit Saturday night leaving behind decreasing clouds as high pressure begins to build in. The sunshine returns Sunday and it will be with through the entirety of next week. This ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate with an abundance of sunshine as well as slightly above average temperatures. Highs continue to cool though behind this cold front which will give us below average highs into this weekend, with upper 50s to lower 60s expected. Then we start to moderate as southerly winds kick back in with temperatures climbing back toward 70° through next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer