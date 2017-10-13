LVMPD clarifies the timeline as they know it right now, and said 45-people remain hospitalized

The sheriff in charge of Las Vegas police is defending his department against charges of hiding information and giving out an inaccurate timeline.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the shooting on October 1 was a huge event with more than a thousand pieces of evidence.

He tried to clarify certain things starting with the number of injured.

Lombardo says there were 546 people injured and that 501 have been released from the hospital and while there are 58 victims who were killed, that number could rise since some of the 45 still hospitalized are in critical condition.

Lombardo made sure that praise went to not only police and fire personnel, but to the medical community as well.

He also stressed that his department is not handing over the investigation to the FBI, and that it is a joint operation.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo with LVMPD said, "There is no conspiracy between the FBI between the LVMPD and the MGM. Nobody is attempting to hide anything reference this investigation. The dynamics and the size of this investigation requires us to go through voluminous amounts of information in order to draw an accurate picture. My intent, like I stated earlier, is to give you the information, as I know it, unverified, to calm the public."

Sheriff Lombardo said, "Unfortunately a great deal of my investigators' time has been preoccupied on this timeline. In the public space the word "incompetence" has been brought forward and I am absolutely offended with that characterization."