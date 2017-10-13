Colorado ski area opens for season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Colorado ski area opens for season

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ski Season Open in Colorado Ski Season Open in Colorado
(NBC News) -

Colorado's ski season lifted off on Friday as the state's first resort opened.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up early to be the first to take the chair lift up Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Keystone.

The A Basin's Black Mountain Express gave snow sports enthusiasts access to the intermediate high noon trail, the resort's only open run.

Mountain officials say the resort opened on October 21st last season, but recent "kind" weather has allowed them to open earlier than usual.

Opening day is also often an annual celebration at A Basin, featuring neon outfits and Halloween costumes.

The resort plans to stay open until June.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.