Colorado ski area opens for season

Colorado's ski season lifted off on Friday as the state's first resort opened.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up early to be the first to take the chair lift up Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Keystone.

The A Basin's Black Mountain Express gave snow sports enthusiasts access to the intermediate high noon trail, the resort's only open run.

Mountain officials say the resort opened on October 21st last season, but recent "kind" weather has allowed them to open earlier than usual.

Opening day is also often an annual celebration at A Basin, featuring neon outfits and Halloween costumes.

The resort plans to stay open until June.