A few showers to start off our weekend

While we started the day with a few sprinkles and very light showers, we cleared out pretty nicely during the afternoon allowing most of us to get into the 60s.

A few more showers could move in on Saturday but most of these should be very light again.

The only part of Siouxland that could see a little heavier rain would be eastern Siouxland where a couple of afternoon thunderstorms could be a possibility.

We'll clear out our skies again by Sunday with highs staying a little below average.

As we get into next workweek, get ready for some very nice weather.

Highs by Monday could already be getting into the upper 60s with highs staying around 70 for the rest of the week.

At this point, we expect to stay dry next week as well.