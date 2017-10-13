A few showers to start off our weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A few showers to start off our weekend

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

While we started the day with a few sprinkles and very light showers, we cleared out pretty nicely during the afternoon allowing most of us to get into the 60s.  

A few more showers could move in on Saturday but most of these should be very light again.  

The only part of Siouxland that could see a little heavier rain would be eastern Siouxland where a couple of afternoon thunderstorms could be a possibility.  

We'll clear out our skies again by Sunday with highs staying a little below average.  

As we get into next workweek, get ready for some very nice weather.  

Highs by Monday could already be getting into the upper 60s with highs staying around 70 for the rest of the week.  

At this point, we expect to stay dry next week as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.