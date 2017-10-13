Houlihan Run St. named after local Olympian

Sioux City's Shelby Houlihan has achieved a lot during her young career, from competing in the Olympics to claiming 8 Drake Relays crowns. Now she can add another honor to her resume- having a part of Sioux City named after her.

It was an olympic sized celebration, complete with marching bands, tributes and words of inspiration. Houlihan Run Street, named after Olympian Shelby Houlihan, is now a reality near East High School in Sioux City.

"This is such an amazing honor that I never even thought would be a possibility, it's really cool to be back here, I am glad I could be back, this is amazing," said Olympian Shelby Houlihan,

When it came to the track, her high school coach says not only was winning the only option for her, but when she lost, she learned.

"She always believed she could win every race, if she didn't win every race she was always trying to figure out how to beat that person the next time, did she need to train harder or a different strategy, whatever that might be," said Coach Rick Clarahan, East High School.

But when it comes to being an Olympian, believing in yourself is everything.

"She had written on her mirror, I will be an Olympian and I thought, oh, she is going to do it and she did." said Connie Houlihan, Mom.

The street was dedicated with a kid run, and hopefully a future Olympian or two.

"Growing up I just wanted to run, I wanted to run professionally, this is what I wanted to do, I wanted to go to the Olympics. I never had another plan, I just blindly believed that I could do it," continued Houlihan.

Houlihan says she began running at the age of 5, and hasn't stopped ever since.

"No one is born an Olympian, you have to work hard and mold yourself into one and that really stuck with me."

And its with that dedication, Houlihan hopes to make a run for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo. Houlihan Run is located near Nodland Elementary School, formerly Lincoln Way.