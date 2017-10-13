"Go Red for Women" to raise awareness for heart disease

For Siouxlanders, it was time to put their heart into it. They came with hearts in hand for the annual "Go Red For Women" Luncheon in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, more than all forms of cancer combined. But, 80% of all cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

The annual luncheon is a fundraiser for the Siouxland chapter of the American Heart Association. The money goes to raise awareness so people can know the red flags and help create their own heart health story

"Being aware of what you can do to prevent heart problems so eating right, exercising, knowing your cholesterol, taking care of diabetes, taking care of high blood pressure, all of those things to help reduce your risk of heart attack.

But along with Women's health, "The Go Red For Women" event also wants to focus on childhood obesity education.

"Encouraging kids to be active because obesity leads to heart disease and so if we can get to those children early so they know how to eat right and we help them make healthy choices hopefully we won't see as much heart disease."

KTIV's own Michelle Schoening was one of the day's M-C's.