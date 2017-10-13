"Go Red for Women" to raise awareness for heart disease

For Siouxlanders, it was time to put their heart into it. They came with hearts in hand for the annual "Go Red For Women" Luncheon in South Sioux City, Nebraska.More >>
For Siouxlanders, it was time to put their heart into it. They came with hearts in hand for the annual "Go Red For Women" Luncheon in South Sioux City, Nebraska.More >>
New moms and dads often fail their first test of parenthood: Installing the infant car seat.More >>
New moms and dads often fail their first test of parenthood: Installing the infant car seat.More >>
One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.More >>
One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.More >>
Many of us can't be away from our cell phones even for a few minutes but you may want to leave your device out of the bathroom.More >>
Many of us can't be away from our cell phones even for a few minutes but you may want to leave your device out of the bathroom.More >>
Research is beginning to show that eating as a family has great benefits for your children and teens.More >>
Research is beginning to show that eating as a family has great benefits for your children and teens.More >>
A new report finds one third of women in their 40s and 50s don't get enough sleep.More >>
A new report finds one third of women in their 40s and 50s don't get enough sleep.More >>
"The hip is a difficult type of pain to get away from," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists.More >>
"The hip is a difficult type of pain to get away from," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists.More >>
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, which means it's time to start thinking about fall flu shots.More >>
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, which means it's time to start thinking about fall flu shots.More >>
Some parents are adding drug testing of kids to their back-to-school to-do lists.More >>
Some parents are adding drug testing of kids to their back-to-school to-do lists.More >>
Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday in a major fentanyl drug bust as Edgar Navarro-Aguirre.More >>
Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday in a major fentanyl drug bust as Edgar Navarro-Aguirre.More >>