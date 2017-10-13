Day shelter to provide resources towards permanent housing

For the fifth season in a row, the Warming Shelter on Nebraska Street will be opening its doors to people in need of a place to stay during the cold winter months.

"We found that there was somewhere in the neighborhood, 3, 4, 5 depends on the year, but of people that would die from exposure that didn't have a place to go to," said Joe Twidwell, director of the Warming Shelter.

The Warming Shelter is open to anyone free of charge.

And it's all funded through private donations.

"We take anybody and everybody," said Twidwell. "It's an open shelter, men, women and children. We have four family rooms."

There is space for 116 people, and the director says when they're open from November to the end of April, they have anywhere from 70 people to over capacity.

In April, the board of the Warming Shelter tested out a day shelter at the front of the Soup Kitchen on West 7th Street.

Now they want to bring it back permanently for the season.

"We needed another facility that was a little bit more open, bigger and also because this facility doesn't have a kitchen."

One of the main goals of opening the day shelter is to be able to provide people with services that'll get them one step closer to a permanent place to stay.

"What we're hoping is, for example, a fair number of our residents are veterans and so having the VA come through and make sure that people are aware of what their benefits are and how they can help them," said Twidwell. "The two agencies that help a lot of people are Center For Siouxland and Community Action and I would hope that they would be able to come by."

The director of the Warming Shelter Board says people can sleep at the night shelter from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The day shelter will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

That way people can eat at the Soup Kitchen from five to six p.m.

"Since we first started four seasons ago we're always looking for what can we do to help the people that have need of our services."

Now the goal is to be able to stay open 365 days a year.

Last year's budget for the Warming Shelter was $156,000.

The director says the budget for the Day Shelter will be about $70,000 per season.

They do not receive any government funding and are funded through private donations.