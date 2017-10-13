Onawa race track open house on Saturday

If you love the sound of rubber hitting the road, a new race track, in western Iowa, will be music to your ears.

Saturday, race fans will be able to go to a meet and greet at the new Onawa Racing and Events Center in Onawa, Iowa.

Official races won't start until next June.

But, Saturday, race car lovers will get a sneak-peak of what's to come.

There were supposed to be street races, but they were canceled because of the rain from the last few days.

But you will still be able to check out the track.

Gates will open at ten a.m.

There will be an official presentation inside the Events Center starting at noon.

The event is free and open to the public.