Iowa DNR: Mountain lion sighting in Sioux City unlikely

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The sightings of a mountain lion in the Sioux City area may not be what people think it is, that's at least according to officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. 

The conservation officer for Woodbury County says he probably gets a call every day from people about a possible spotting. 

He says it's not impossible, but that at this time, he believes it's not legitimate.

There are sometimes misidentifications, he says.

Officials say there was a mountain lion in the Cherokee, Iowa area a few months ago. 

They say there's likely one in Iowa, but they usually wander through a location and don't stay there. 

