Powertrain moves corporate offices to Spirit Lake, IA

It was a power move as United States Powertrain relocated it's offices to Iowa.

Powertrain is the latest business to set up its corporate headquarters in Spirit Lake, Iowa, joining the ranks of countless others not able to resist the spirit of this small community.

"We needed to expand, we came from Minnesota, we needed to upgrade our image, since we owned the property it seemed like a no-brainer. the city of Spirit Lake offered us some nice incentives to come so that had a lot to do with it," said Powertrain President, Chris Kabele.

Powertrain is a North American distributor of new and re-manufactured automotive components, specializing in drivetrain and powertrain.

City officials say they will fit right in.

"We have a lot of industry in Spirit Lake and the Great Lakes with Polaris, Pure Fishing, Rosenbloom, Brown Medical, so Powertrain is coming into a community that already has a lot of industry and they bring a lot of high tech," said, Blain Andera, Mayor, Spirit Lake.

The two-story building is about 750 cubic square feet.T he facility has areas for warehouse distribution, office space and work areas.

"All the new equipment and stuff is overwhelming and so much better and now that we have started to attract the attention of the community it's really exciting, we are feeling like we are part of the community here in spirit lake, with the business and bringing employment here, said Luke Kabele, Technician.

Kabele says they are in a position for growth and hire new employees every few months. All previous employees of Powertrain Minnesota were relocated to the new offices in Spirit Lake, Iowa.