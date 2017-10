The life of a northwest, Iowa native, Carly Kreibaum, was celebrated Saturday.

Kreibaum was a victim of the fatal mass shooting in Las Vegas nearly 2 weeks ago.

The mother of two young children was laid to rest Saturday in Sutherland, Iowa.

The family asked media not to attend the funeral.

KTIV respected their wishes, and did not send a crew.

Businesses, organizations and individuals have banded together to do a benefit for the Kreibaum Family.

It takes place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the R.L. Johannsen Center located at 110 Ash Street in Sutherland, Iowa.

All the proceeds will go to Kreibaum's family-- including her husband, Chris, and their two children-- to pay for expenses.