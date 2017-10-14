Sen. Joni Ernst ends 99 County Tour in Plymouth County

U.S. Senator from Iowa, Joni Ernst made the last stop on her "99 County Tour" on Saturday, and it was right here in Siouxland.

Ernst held a town hall discussion in Brunsville, Plymouth County.

It was a "Q & A" format, where nearly everyone in attendance got to ask the senator a question.

Discussion topics included mental health, Planned Parenthood, gun laws, and health insurance.

"Today's discussion was fantastic, we had opposing and supporting views on nearly every topic that came up, but you saw with this crowd they were very respectful of each other and I appreciate that very much," said (R) Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. "I'm encouraged to see that there is actually dialogue that can occur out here when I'm doing the 99 county tour."

Ernst took a main street tour of Storm Lake, IA before finishing up in Brunsville.