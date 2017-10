A national service organization met for a conference in Le Mars, IA Saturday morning.

Rotary Club members of Le Mars hosted a district conference at its convention center over the weekend.

Rotarians from Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Louisiana, Kansas, and Utah met to share service ideas.

The group networks to help develop local and international service projects.

"We select new projects, we involve new volunteers and so we do different things that...planning for our next year how we can make a difference and all the way from saving lives to educating people," said Steve Harrington, Rotary regional district governor.

Rotary officials say there are 1.2 million Rotary members around the world.

Their goal is to improve their communities and make a positive, global impact.